UT historians' thoughts on the Middle East crisis

Soldiers walk in front of an Israeli police station damaged during battles to dislodge Hamas militants. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

As the terrible events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, we talked with two University of Texas historians about how they're thinking about this moment.

Yoav Di-Capua teaches modern Arab intellectual history and was a 2022 recipient of the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship.

Ahmad Agbaria is a historian of the modern Middle East.

Of note: These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Is this war different from previous conflicts in Israel?

Agbaria: "This war is different. It started in the wake of the massacre that Hamas inflicted on innocent Israeli citizens … It revealed the scale of its hostility to Israelis."

How did Hamas manage this attack?

Agbaria: "Hamas took note of the Israeli internal political scene: a distracted nation torn apart by weekly demonstrations against a prime minister accused of corruption, an army stretched thin securing desolate settlements in the West Bank, a nation fragmented and consumed by internal disputes."

"A sense of uncertainty, alienation, and estrangement swept through Israel's cultural and social institutions. Above all, Hamas noticed the unpreparedness … of Israel's army."

How would you characterize Israel's strategy going forward?

Di-Capua: "Experiencing the most documented pogrom in history, Israelis are in a state of shock. The whole logic of Zionism and the state of Israel is precisely to prevent these sorts of events."

"As it stands now, it is entirely unclear if Israel has a strategy. ... I hope that the plan is not to turn Gaza into Dresden. There is a lot of anger, justifiably, but not discernible and overarching plan of how to get from here to there."

What are you watching for?

Di-Capua: "Like everyone else, I am concerned by the mass loss of innocent lives. Unlike the murderous people of Hamas, and those with jihadi ideology, Israel still has to live among Western democracies and abide by the rule of law. But judging by recent statements, it appears that the Israeli government has forfeited that as a concern."

"The language from Israel is very concerning from that respect. I am afraid that, at the end of the day, the effort to annihilate Hamas might bury Jewish morality with it. I will regard that as self-defeating."

Is there a way out of this conflict?

Di-Capua: "The months ahead appear bleak and dark. The only hope is that Israelis come to some understanding that they need a completely new relationship to themselves and to the Palestinian people, one that will go beyond more settlements, more land, more occupation, because that is obviously not working."

Agbaria: "There will be a deal in the next few weeks. As I see it Hamas will release some of the hostages — women and children and the elderly — in exchange for Israel's total withdrawal from Gaza. This is one way this war might come to an end."

"The longer the (Israeli military) stays in Gaza, the higher the prospect for a regional escalation. Pictures of Palestinian kids being slain would inflame the West Bank and Egypt, Turkey and Jordan. Israel will then face international pressure to pull out or risk a regional war."

Have you personally been affected?

Di-Capua: "All Israelis know people who have been affected. It's extremely painful. As a scholar of the Arab world, I also know very well the tragedy of Palestinian lives. For me personally, Hamas was always about death. The first time I read their texts, I knew this was about death as a form of life. It's outside the bounds of our enlightened world. All the rest are human lives."