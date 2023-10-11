Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Nearly a fifth of Texas' Hispanic residents — 18.6% — were living in poverty as of 2022, compared to 14% of Texas residents overall, per the latest Census Bureau data.

That's a drop from 2005, when 28% of Hispanic residents and 17.6% of all Texas residents lived in poverty.

Why it matters: Latinos comprise 40% of Texas' population and are set to be a plurality of the country's population by midcentury. Failure to address systemic economic inequalities may threaten the nation's economic future.

Zoom in: In Travis County, 15.3% of Latinos live in poverty — compared to 10.1% of Travis County residents overall, per 2022 Census Bureau data, Axios' Russell Contreras and Alice Feng report.

The federal poverty level is $27,750 for a family of four.

By the numbers: Nationally, 16.8% of Latinos — roughly 10 million — were living in poverty in 2022.

Catch up quick: The percentage of Latinos in poverty nationally reached its highest mark in modern times in 1994 — 30.7% — following the recession of the early 1990s and a spike in new migration from Mexico after the Mexican peso devaluation crisis.

What they're saying: Addressing poverty is one of the most pressing issues facing Hispanics in the U.S., says José Jurado Vadillo, a research economist at the Seidman Institute, Arizona State University.

Better access to credit and quality education would help reduce Latino poverty, Vadillo adds.

The bottom line: In Austin, "Latino contributions to culture and economy can be felt everywhere," per "Advancing Latino Futures," a 2021 report from the nonprofit Austin Community Foundation.