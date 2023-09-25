Caption: The musician known as Noa — full name Noa Belillti — in performance. Photo by Stephanie Saldivar, Selise Design via Noa

It doesn't feel very fall-like outside, but Austin is about to close out September. Here are some things to do this week.

🥵 Consider the future of life in a changing climate at a meet-up with Jay Banner, a UT geology professor who heads up the university's Environmental Science Institute. Monday at 7:30pm at Trinity Church, 4001 Speedway. Free.

📽️ Catch the zany 1971 Western-cum-rock-musical "Zachariah" and performances by the bands Sheverb and Pelvis Wrestley and drag star Brigitte Bandit. At Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. 6th St., starting at 8pm Monday. Tickets start at $5.

🎶 Listen to the performer Noa make music on the sixth floor roof garden of the Central Library, 710 W. César Chávez St., part of the "Live from the Library" series, 6pm Tuesday. Free.

🇹🇼 Celebrate National Day of Taiwan with dancing and music performed on traditional Chinese instruments at St. Andrew's Episcopal School, 5901 Southwest Parkway. Wednesday at 7pm; tickets start at $15.

🛶 Float along Lady Bird Lake while taking in live music at the Latino Moonlight Serenades, hosted by the Texas Rowing Center, 1541 W. César Chávez. Thursday at 7pm; entry starts at $10.