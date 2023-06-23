Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The one-day Austin African American Book Festival comes to East Austin on Saturday.

The big picture: The festival, themed "Our Undefeated Legacy," has an all-star lineup, including Austin children's book writer Anne Wynter and University of Texas public affairs professor Peniel Joseph.

Wynter, who won the Ezra Jack Keats award for her book “Everybody in the Red Brick Building,” will read at a children's story time from "Nell Plants a Tree," about the love and care all things need to grow.

Joseph's newest book is "The Third Reconstruction: America's Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century."

What they're saying: "In thinking through the theme," festival director Rosalind Oliphant tells Axios, "we were reminded of the late, great writer Maya Angelou's wisdom when she said, 'You will experience many defeats, but you must never be defeated.'"

Other writers scheduled to talk about their work at the 17th edition of the festival:

Poet and teacher Kwame Alexander, author of "The Crossover,” a novel in verse that has been adapted into a miniseries for Disney+.

Gayle Jessup White, a community engagement officer at Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s legendary estate, and the author of “Reclamation: Sally Hemings, Thomas Jefferson and a Descendant's Search for Her Family's Lasting Legacy," her own story of tracing her lineage to the president.

Plus: Data scientist kYmberly Keeton will host a genealogy workshop at 3pm to help people look up their family history.

If you go: The free event runs 10am to 4pm at the George Washington Carver Museum and library at 1165 Angelina St.