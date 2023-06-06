Austin summer likely cooler in 2023 than 2022
A June cooler than last year's inferno appears to be on tap after much-needed rain fell on Central Texas last month.
By the numbers: 4.3 inches of rain fell at Austin's Camp Mabry in May — 0.74 inches below the historic average.
- Still, it felt rainy, in comparison to a record-hot May 2022 that saw only 2.03 inches fall — leading to a scorching summer in 2022.
Why it matters: Soil moisture is key for keeping temps down.
- Dry soils reflect heat back into the air, while wet soils absorb it, Nick Hampshire, a National Weather Service meteorologist stationed in New Braunfels, tells Axios.
The good news: "We don't foresee any 100-degree days anytime soon," Hampshire says.
Yes, but: Lakes Travis and Buchanan, the chief reservoirs of Central Texas, remain only 52% full, having barely budged in the last month since most heavy rains fell downriver of the water bodies.
- "We still need heavier rainfall in the right spots to get them replenished," Hampshire says.
🍅 Thought bubble: Whatever they mean for mosquitoes and shifting home foundations, the weather conditions this spring have been ideal for tomato growing, writes Bob Gee, Austin-based Axios Texas bureau chief and resident green thumb.
What's next: Forecasters are predicting Central Texas will have more precipitation than normal this month — but it's an open question whether temperatures will be higher or cooler than average.
