Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A June cooler than last year's inferno appears to be on tap after much-needed rain fell on Central Texas last month.

By the numbers: 4.3 inches of rain fell at Austin's Camp Mabry in May — 0.74 inches below the historic average.

Still, it felt rainy, in comparison to a record-hot May 2022 that saw only 2.03 inches fall — leading to a scorching summer in 2022.

Why it matters: Soil moisture is key for keeping temps down.

Dry soils reflect heat back into the air, while wet soils absorb it, Nick Hampshire, a National Weather Service meteorologist stationed in New Braunfels, tells Axios.

The good news: "We don't foresee any 100-degree days anytime soon," Hampshire says.

Yes, but: Lakes Travis and Buchanan, the chief reservoirs of Central Texas, remain only 52% full, having barely budged in the last month since most heavy rains fell downriver of the water bodies.

"We still need heavier rainfall in the right spots to get them replenished," Hampshire says.

Tomatoes soaking up rain from an early June rain. Photo: Bob Gee/Axios

🍅 Thought bubble: Whatever they mean for mosquitoes and shifting home foundations, the weather conditions this spring have been ideal for tomato growing, writes Bob Gee, Austin-based Axios Texas bureau chief and resident green thumb.

What's next: Forecasters are predicting Central Texas will have more precipitation than normal this month — but it's an open question whether temperatures will be higher or cooler than average.