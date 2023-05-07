Austin voters opt for more police oversight

With police labor negotiations in the balance, Austinites have signaled they want more civilian control of cops.

Driving the news: Austin voters overwhelming passed Proposition A, supported by criminal justice reformers, which aims to strengthen civilian oversight in the investigation of police misconduct cases.

Meanwhile, voters rejected Proposition B, supported by the police union, which would have limited the powers of the Office of Police Oversight and civilian Community Police Review Commission.

Yes, but: Amid the contentious politics of policing, it's not clear Prop A will ever get meaningfully enacted.

The intrigue: Texas lawmakers are considering banning civilian entities from investigating officer misconduct.

And Prop A is likely to get challenged in the courts.

What they're saying: "My hope is that we can now get back to work negotiating a new four-year contract with the police association with the aim of bringing some stability to the seriously understaffed and overworked Austin Police Department," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said in a statement.

By the numbers: Nearly 80% of voters supported Proposition A, according to unofficial voting numbers on Saturday night.

Proposition B was rejected by more than 80% of voters.

The big picture: The results reflect the yawning gap between law-and-order-minded conservatives and Austin's diehard voters — the ones who show up for an off-year, May election.