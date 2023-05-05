Your Austin weekend for May 5-7
It could get into the 90s this Cinco de Mayo weekend, so wear something comfortable.
🎼 Head to Cinco para Cinco, with performers Los Alcos, Mala Nota, Adriana Rosso, Miguel St. Michael and Ayo Tamz — plus vintage mall vendors — at the Far Out Lounge, 8504 South Congress Ave., 6pm Friday. $10.
🇮🇳 Nosh on popular snacks from India, part of the Austin Public Library's Snack the World series, 3:30-4:30pm Saturday at the Howson library branch, 2500 Exposition Blvd. Free.
🛩 Gawk at radio-controlled airplanes at the Ken White Scale and Warbird RC Airshow, at the Austin Radio Control Association at 8705 Lindell Lane, 10am-6pm Saturday. Free.
🏟 Cheer the Austin Sol, a men's professional ultimate frisbee team, as they take on the Dallas Legion, 7pm Saturday at The Pitch, 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd. Tickets run $10 for ages 12-17, $15 for adults. Kids under 12 free.
🏳️🌈 Listen to the Austin Gay Men's Chorus perform its spring concert, Ascending Colour, at First Baptist Church, 901 Trinity St., 8pm tomorrow and 4pm Sunday. Tickets start at $20.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.