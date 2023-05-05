Four Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Austin

Share on email (opens in new window)

There are plenty of celebrations Friday to mark Cinco de Mayo, or Mexico's defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

We rounded up four spots to mark the day — from breakfast to margs:

1. Joe's Bakery and Coffee Shop

Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The iconic local bakery is partnering with the French Legation to host a history lesson on East Austin panaderías and the French connection to Mexican pan dulce through Saturday.

Details: Find pink cake, conchas and other sweet bread favorites while enjoying an archival sound installation of Joe's Bakery founder Joe Avila speaking about Mexican American baking traditions.

Free with museum admission and while supplies last during regular French Legation business hours (7am-5pm Friday and 11am-5pm Saturday).

Where: The French Legation kitchen, 802 San Marcos St.

2. Las Perlas

Tequila bandera shots at Las Perlas, which will be $6 on Cinco de Mayo. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

The mezcal bar will celebrate the holiday with drink specials and music from DJ Guiraking from 6-9pm.

Details: $9 margaritas, $9 palomas, $6 tequila bandera shots and $7 Tecate and tequila.

Cocktail specials all night.

Pro tip: Grab dinner from Asador Tacos out back.

Where: 405 E. Seventh St.

3. De Nada

De Nada will host a Cinco de Mayo party, featuring a pig roast and more. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

It's a big party at De Nada on East Cesar Chavez.

Details: You'll find an outdoor bar and pig roast from 4-11pm, face painting, mariachi, a live DJ and corn hole in the parking lot.

We know your dishwasher is stacked with their fun little pink cups, and this is your chance to grab a limited edition Cinco de Mayo cup.

Where: 4715 E. Cesar Chavez St.

4. Z'Tejas

Photo: Courtesy of Z'Tejas

Z'Tejas closed its West Sixth Street restaurant, but you'll still find margarita deals at its North Austin location.

Details: $5 house margaritas all day and a live DJ starting at 5pm.

Where: 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd.