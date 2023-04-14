Things to do in Austin this weekend, April 14-16
It's shaping up to be a hot weekend in Austin. Here's what's on deck:
🌸 Celebrate Songkran — the Thai New Year — at Fierce Whiskers' free event from 4-9pm Saturday, featuring authentic Southeast Asian fare, beverages and water balloons.
- Sway Thai will also celebrate Songkran through April 20, with a transformed dining room with botanicals, floral installations and celebratory dishes.
🍕 Eat 'za and drink free beer at Show Me Pizza's second anniversary party from 5:30-9:30pm Friday at 2809 S. First St.
🏃♀️ Run or cheer on your friends at the Statesman Cap10K — known as Texas' largest 10K — at 7:15am Sunday. Runners begin on the Congress Avenue bridge and finish at Vic Mathias Shores. Expect road closures around the area.
🏍️ Watch some fast motorcycles during the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas from Friday to Sunday at Circuit of the Americas. Tickets available online.
🍺 Get a taste of more than 30 Hill Country breweries at noon on Saturday at the Comal County Fairgrounds in New Braunfels.
- Tickets start at $35 and include six samples, with access to food trucks, live music and additional beer for purchase.
💐 Enjoy the Surreal Garden Exhibition at the Zilker Botanical Garden from 6:30-11pm Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $50 and include access to botanical-themed surreal neon art, interactive sculptures, food, cocktails, live music and dancing.
