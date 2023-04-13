Austin Watershed Protection Department officials say city leaders should consider a ban on fast-food containers made of polystyrene, or Styrofoam, to reduce waste in local waterways.

Driving the news: The April 10 memo, first reported by the Austin Monitor, recommends that the Council evaluate the possibility of a citywide ban for polystyrene takeaway containers.

The memo also recommends new ordinances and incentives to encourage businesses to use carryout bags, designating a "trash czar" to coordinate trash management strategies and revising code to reduce overflowing dumpsters.

Why it matters: Those fast-food containers are ugly eyesores in our waterways. Plus they're not great for fish and wildlife.

The big picture: Polystyrene is slow to degrade and can leach chemicals into the environment. The manufacture of polystyrene also contributes to global warming, per the Children's Environmental Health Network.

Polystyrene is banned in at least a dozen cities, including New York, Washington, Seattle, San Francisco and Portland, Ore., according to CEHN.

Flashback: This week's memo updated members on a 2020 resolution launching a study on litter in lakes and creeks, and offered recommendations to reduce trash and improve cleanup.

The council passed the 2020 resolution after concerns of an uptick in e-scooters found in waterways.

By the numbers: In a 2022 field study of 110 miles of waterways, the Watershed Protection Department found only 21 scooters.

Department officials said the low number was likely due to fewer permitted e-scooters since 2020, an improved process for reporting to 311 and an updated removal process.

Yes, but: The study also revealed overflowing trash bins, single-use plastics in the creeks, encampments and longtime dumping sites.

What's next: The City Council can consider whether to move forward with the department's recommendation for a polystyrene ban, trash czar and other suggestions to clean waterways.