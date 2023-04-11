A bracted twistflower. Photo by W.D. and Dolphia Bransford via the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

A rare wildflower native to the Austin area will be listed as threatened on Tuesday by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Driving the news: The feds are proposing conservation of the bracted twistflower by prohibiting removing, cutting, digging up, damaging or destroying the species.

Some of the flower's critical habitat is in Travis County, per the Fish and Wildlife Service.

The big picture: Some of the Austin area's fiercest battles, dating back decades, have involved the listing of endangered songbirds, especially the golden-cheeked warbler.

Habitat protections — including limits on development — follow from threatened or endangered designations, typically making the listings of plants and animals a political fight as much as a scientific one.

Yes, but: No opposition to the wildflower listing is expected, per Beth Ullenberg, a deputy assistant regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Details: Bracted twistflower is an annual plant that blooms in spring and bears showy, lavender-purple flowers that provide nectar and pollen for native bee species.

The Endangered Species Act defines as threatened "any species which is likely to become an endangered species within the foreseeable future throughout all or a significant portion of its range."

What they're saying: "This is a species that could be recovered within a few decades if its remaining habitats are managed appropriately," Chris Best, the Texas state botanist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a statement.

Best said many populations of the flower have been lost to development, browsing by white-tailed deer and the encroachment of juniper, which cuts down available sunlight.

Between the lines: Bracted twistflower persists as seeds that may remain dormant in the soil for years.

Consequently, the plant may occupy a site but remain undetectable until favorable weather coaxes the seeds to germinate, per the Fish and Wildlife Service.

What's next: The final listing goes into effect 30 days following the date of publication in the Federal Register.