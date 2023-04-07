Things to do in Austin this weekend, April 7-9

Before Moontower Comedy Festival and Indie Meme Film Festival kick off Wednesday, spend the weekend at Easter egg hunts, soccer, shows and more around town.

⚽️ Watch the U.S. Women's National Team compete at Q2 Stadium against the Republic of Ireland at 1:30pm on Saturday, the team's first match in Austin since 2021. The game is sold out, but you can still find tickets on secondary websites.

🎶 Hear the sounds of Grammy-winning record producer and songwriter Kel-P Vibes at the Afrobeats X Amapiano party from 10pm-2am Saturday at Empire Control Room and Garage. Tickets start at $10.

🎸 Head to Wimberley's Blue Hole Regional Park Friday to hear tunes from country singer Dallas Burrow at the Concert in the Park Series, every Friday night in April from 6-8pm.

🐰 Celebrate Easter at Impact Family Church's Spring Fest, featuring inflatables, pony rides, candy, face painting and food trucks from 10am-1pm Saturday.

🍳 Grab a casual Easter brunch in the Hill Country at Vista Brewing. First come, first served from 10am-6pm Sunday. No reservations needed.