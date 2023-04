Things to do in Austin this weekend, April 7-9

Before Moontower Comedy Festival and Indie Meme Film Festival kick off Wednesday, spend the weekend at Easter egg hunts, soccer, shows and more around town.

⚽️ Watch the U.S. Women's National Team compete at Q2 Stadium against the Republic of Ireland at 1:30pm on Saturday, the team's first match in Austin since 2021. The game is sold out, but you can still find tickets on secondary websites.

ğŸŽ¶ Hear the sounds of Grammy-winning record producer and songwriter Kel-P Vibes at the Afrobeats X Amapiano party from 10pm-2am Saturday at Empire Control Room and Garage. Tickets start at $10.

ğŸŽ¸ Head to Wimberley's Blue Hole Regional Park Friday to hear tunes from country singer Dallas Burrow at the Concert in the Park Series, every Friday night in April from 6-8pm.

🐰 Celebrate Easter at Impact Family Church's Spring Fest, featuring inflatables, pony rides, candy, face painting and food trucks from 10am-1pm Saturday.

🍳 Grab a casual Easter brunch in the Hill Country at Vista Brewing. First come, first served from 10am-6pm Sunday. No reservations needed.