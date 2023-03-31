Things to do in Austin, March 31-April 2
There's plenty to do around town this weekend — from kite fest, CMT music awards and more — but keep an eye on the slight chance of rain Sunday afternoon. Here's what's cooking:
🪁 Fly a kite during the annual ABC Kite Festival, which returns to Zilker Park at 10am Saturday. Sit back and enjoy or enter the free community competition.
- Registration for the contest opens at 11am and the showcase begins at 1pm.
😆 Enjoy a four-day women's comedy festival with improv, stand-up, short film, sketch and more at the Lysistrata Comedy Festival through Sunday at Coldtowne Theater. Tickets start at $40.
🩰 Journey through the life of Holocaust survivor Noami Warren, through the lens of contemporary dance, in Stephen Mills' "Light/The Holocaust & Humanity." Tickets start at $15 and performances run through Sunday at The Long Center.
🌳 Take a walk through Pease Park from 9:30-11am Saturday and learn from Jill Nokes, a horticulturist specializing in native plants. Free.
🎨 Celebrate Austin's "first" mural, the "Austintatious" mural on the wall of the University Co-op on West 23rd Street, with a group photo at noon Saturday followed by a party at TexPopATX. Ten short films will be available online to learn about the many characters painted on the mural.
📚 Take part in an April Fools' tradition at the Austin Edible Book Festival from 2-4pm Saturday at the Baker Center Cafetorium. Local bibliophiles create edible books to compete for prizes, and admission is free.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.