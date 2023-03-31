Kites fly in the sky during a kite festival in Austin on April 3, 2022. Photo: Bo Lee/Xinhua via Getty Images

There's plenty to do around town this weekend — from kite fest, CMT music awards and more — but keep an eye on the slight chance of rain Sunday afternoon. Here's what's cooking:

🪁 Fly a kite during the annual ABC Kite Festival, which returns to Zilker Park at 10am Saturday. Sit back and enjoy or enter the free community competition.

Registration for the contest opens at 11am and the showcase begins at 1pm.

😆 Enjoy a four-day women's comedy festival with improv, stand-up, short film, sketch and more at the Lysistrata Comedy Festival through Sunday at Coldtowne Theater. Tickets start at $40.

🩰 Journey through the life of Holocaust survivor Noami Warren, through the lens of contemporary dance, in Stephen Mills' "Light/The Holocaust & Humanity." Tickets start at $15 and performances run through Sunday at The Long Center.

🌳 Take a walk through Pease Park from 9:30-11am Saturday and learn from Jill Nokes, a horticulturist specializing in native plants. Free.

🎨 Celebrate Austin's "first" mural, the "Austintatious" mural on the wall of the University Co-op on West 23rd Street, with a group photo at noon Saturday followed by a party at TexPopATX. Ten short films will be available online to learn about the many characters painted on the mural.

📚 Take part in an April Fools' tradition at the Austin Edible Book Festival from 2-4pm Saturday at the Baker Center Cafetorium. Local bibliophiles create edible books to compete for prizes, and admission is free.