Austin ISD's annual Pride Week will continue through the weekend, despite threats and sharp criticism from state Republican leaders.

The big picture: The district's Pride Week celebrates LGBTQ+ students, staff and families and encourages campuses to bring inclusive activities and resources to the classroom.

The week concludes Saturday with a community event featuring interactive activities for students and families from 5-9pm at the AISD Performing Arts Center.

AISD has translated its Pride posters into eight languages, including Burmese, Mandarin and Pashto.

Driving the news: AISD Pride Week comes as Republican lawmakers threaten its future.

Flashback: Last year, Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to the district saying that the week flouts state law, writing that parents could file grievances with the school board and the Texas Education Agency "on the basis that your event violates 'school law.'"

Still, city Pride events flourished in 2022, spreading beyond Austin and into Central Texas' suburbs.

Of note: Paxton has so far stayed silent on this year's event while other Republicans vow to push legislation that would ban similar events in public schools.

State Rep. Jared Patterson blasted AISD's Pride Week on Twitter and pointed to his measure — House Bill 1155 — that would prohibit sexual orientation and gender identity instruction in K-eighth grade public school classrooms. More than two dozen GOP lawmakers have signed on as co-authors on the bill.

Plus, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said he will prioritize such legislation, which echoes a Florida law that made headlines last year.

Critics worry that HB 1155 and similar legislation is vague and would suppress discussion related to LGBTQ issues and representation, the Texas Tribune reported.

Context: The measure comes amid a GOP push in Texas and other states to target LGBTQ+ people.

"Austin ISD once again with a wildly inappropriate pride indoctrination for students," Patterson tweeted. "My HB 1155 would put a stop to these types of events in public schools."

What they're saying: AISD's Pride Week activities "do not amount to Human Sexuality instruction," a district spokesperson told Axios.

"Austin ISD hasn't made changes to our Pride Week celebrations since last year. We have, however, made a greater effort to ensure that families are aware of the activities taking place at their schools," the spokesperson added. "We are proud to create a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for all our students, staff and families. We want all LGBTQIA+ students and staff to know that we are proud of them and that we are committed to keeping them safe."

The bottom line: Outside the schoolhouse, Pride is engulfed in politics.