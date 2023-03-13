We've rounded up the panels, activations and parties we're eyeing for day four:

⚕️ Nick Jonas — yes, that Nick Jonas — is talking about the burden of diabetes at 10am in the Austin Convention Center Ballroom D.

🩺 Understand the concept of "weathering" and how it contributes to poor health outcomes for Black mothers, who are three times more likely to die in childbirth than white or Hispanic women, at 10am in the Austin Convention Center, room 6AB.

💾 Explore how AI technology can be applied to music and may open the door to ethical and creative criticism at 11:30am in the Austin Convention Center's room 18CD.

🎥 Catch "Self Reliance," a film about a man offered $1 million to play a game in which hunters try to kill him, the directorial debut by "New Girl" star Jake Johnson, at 2pm at Alamo Lamar B.

🍺 Grab a taste of a new pre-workout, non-alcoholic beer produced in part by Austin-based Super Coffee, and catch a panel chat from 1:30-3:30pm that includes former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, at Kollective at 200 Academy Drive, suite 100. Tickets cost $25.

🎶 Listen to New Order, the successor band to Joy Division. They'll perform at 10pm tonight at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater and participate in a keynote conversation at 1pm Wednesday.