It's a busy weekend in Austin with South by Southwest and the Austin Rodeo kicking off Friday.

What to know: We've got you covered with events we're eyeing — some that put you in the middle of it all and others that will get you away from the crowd.

🎸 Catch local artists at Hotel Vegas and The Volstead's SX Soundcheck Saturday. Doors open at noon and the event is free until 7pm.

🛍️ Shop vintage clothing, art, jewelry and more at Kinda Tropical's market from 12-6pm Saturday.

Plus, Zilker Brewing Co. will host Austin Flea, featuring local makers, crafters and vintage vendors from noon-5pm Saturday.

🚲 Explore Austin's public art by bike during Downtown Austin Alliance and Pease Park Conservancy's free mural bike tour from 9am-1pm Saturday.

🍗 Explore the Sherwood Forest Faire 35 miles outside of Austin, featuring jousting, an artisan marketplace, magicians and other performances open each weekend through April 23.

🎭 Catch a comedy show at Fallout Theater's "Austin is for Lovers" sketch comedy show from 7-8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $15.