Things to do in Austin this weekend, March 10-12
It's a busy weekend in Austin with South by Southwest and the Austin Rodeo kicking off Friday.
What to know: We've got you covered with events we're eyeing — some that put you in the middle of it all and others that will get you away from the crowd.
🎸 Catch local artists at Hotel Vegas and The Volstead's SX Soundcheck Saturday. Doors open at noon and the event is free until 7pm.
🛍️ Shop vintage clothing, art, jewelry and more at Kinda Tropical's market from 12-6pm Saturday.
- Plus, Zilker Brewing Co. will host Austin Flea, featuring local makers, crafters and vintage vendors from noon-5pm Saturday.
🚲 Explore Austin's public art by bike during Downtown Austin Alliance and Pease Park Conservancy's free mural bike tour from 9am-1pm Saturday.
🍗 Explore the Sherwood Forest Faire 35 miles outside of Austin, featuring jousting, an artisan marketplace, magicians and other performances open each weekend through April 23.
🎭 Catch a comedy show at Fallout Theater's "Austin is for Lovers" sketch comedy show from 7-8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $15.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.