The outdoor area of Armadillo Den in South Austin, a perfect escape from SXSW crowds and tourists. Photo: Courtesy of Consumable Content

The traffic and crowds aren't for everyone — We've rounded up a few ways Austinites can escape South by Southwest.

🎶 Find music and shows away from the crowds in South Austin at the Armadillo Den's expansive indoor and outdoor bar at 10106 Menchaca Rd. Find the den's full "Jam in the Van" lineup here (March 10-19).

🍺 Farther north, find live music at The Lucky Rabbit, a family- and dog-friendly neighborhood restaurant at 18631 RM 1431 in Jonestown.

🌆 Hang out above the crowds at rooftop restaurants and bars, including Azul Rooftop, Zanzibar, Upstairs at Caroline, Edge Rooftop and Corinne's patio.

🤿 Enjoy a dip away from the tourists. We recommend the trip to Emma Long Metropolitan Park, Hamilton Pool Preserve or Blue Hole Regional Park. Check websites for reservation information.

🐂 Grab your cowboy boots and head to Rodeo Austin for carnival rides and games, pro rodeo and concerts through March 25.