Teacher shortage hurts bilingual students
The impacts of a teacher shortage across the country are particularly stark for bilingual students and English learners, advocates say.
The big picture: The Latino population has ballooned in the past two decades, especially in cities in the South and East with historically fewer Hispanics, writes Axios' Keldy Ortiz.
- Meanwhile, data shows that the number of people in the U.S. who speak a language other than English at home has nearly tripled in the last 4o years.
- But teacher vacancies — driven by low pay and burnout, and compounded by the pandemic — are sky-high, and educators who teach bilingual and English learner courses are in especially short supply.
Zoom in: Austin ISD has 55 bilingual teacher vacancies across the district for the current school year, a spokesperson told Axios.
- There are currently 698 full-time bilingual teachers working in the district.
Threat level: It's crucial for districts with high numbers of bilingual students to retain as many of their teachers as possible to minimize the impact of shortages on student learning.
- "Bilingual educators are facing a lot more demands — what we call the invisible tax," Feliza Ortiz-Licon, chief policy and advocacy officer at Latinos for Education, tells Axios.
- She says that "invisible tax" includes being asked to translate, helping parents who speak only one language and supporting students, often with little training.
What's next: School leaders are getting creative in attracting more bilingual teachers.
- In Austin, district officials use targeted recruitment efforts at conferences and career fairs.
- Plus, officials are working to increase stipends for bilingual educators in the 2023-24 school year to fill vacancies and retain teachers.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.