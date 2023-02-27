The impacts of a teacher shortage across the country are particularly stark for bilingual students and English learners, advocates say.

The big picture: The Latino population has ballooned in the past two decades, especially in cities in the South and East with historically fewer Hispanics, writes Axios' Keldy Ortiz.

Meanwhile, data shows that the number of people in the U.S. who speak a language other than English at home has nearly tripled in the last 4o years.

But teacher vacancies — driven by low pay and burnout, and compounded by the pandemic — are sky-high, and educators who teach bilingual and English learner courses are in especially short supply.

Zoom in: Austin ISD has 55 bilingual teacher vacancies across the district for the current school year, a spokesperson told Axios.

There are currently 698 full-time bilingual teachers working in the district.

Threat level: It's crucial for districts with high numbers of bilingual students to retain as many of their teachers as possible to minimize the impact of shortages on student learning.

"Bilingual educators are facing a lot more demands — what we call the invisible tax," Feliza Ortiz-Licon, chief policy and advocacy officer at Latinos for Education, tells Axios.

She says that "invisible tax" includes being asked to translate, helping parents who speak only one language and supporting students, often with little training.

What's next: School leaders are getting creative in attracting more bilingual teachers.