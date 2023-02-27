48 mins ago - News

Teacher shortage hurts bilingual students

Nicole Cobler
Illustration of two overlapping speech bubbles, with an exclamation point in the middle.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The impacts of a teacher shortage across the country are particularly stark for bilingual students and English learners, advocates say.

The big picture: The Latino population has ballooned in the past two decades, especially in cities in the South and East with historically fewer Hispanics, writes Axios' Keldy Ortiz.

  • Meanwhile, data shows that the number of people in the U.S. who speak a language other than English at home has nearly tripled in the last 4o years.
  • But teacher vacancies — driven by low pay and burnout, and compounded by the pandemic — are sky-high, and educators who teach bilingual and English learner courses are in especially short supply.

Zoom in: Austin ISD has 55 bilingual teacher vacancies across the district for the current school year, a spokesperson told Axios.

  • There are currently 698 full-time bilingual teachers working in the district.

Threat level: It's crucial for districts with high numbers of bilingual students to retain as many of their teachers as possible to minimize the impact of shortages on student learning.

  • "Bilingual educators are facing a lot more demands — what we call the invisible tax," Feliza Ortiz-Licon, chief policy and advocacy officer at Latinos for Education, tells Axios.
  • She says that "invisible tax" includes being asked to translate, helping parents who speak only one language and supporting students, often with little training.

What's next: School leaders are getting creative in attracting more bilingual teachers.

  • In Austin, district officials use targeted recruitment efforts at conferences and career fairs.
  • Plus, officials are working to increase stipends for bilingual educators in the 2023-24 school year to fill vacancies and retain teachers.
