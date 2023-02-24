Where to eat and drink before an Austin FC game

Tacos from food truck Con Todo, located at Celis Brewery near Q2 Stadium. Photo: Bob Gee/Axios

Q2 Stadium is within walking distance of five breweries, each with food trucks offering tacos (and a few other things).

Why it matters: It's less fun watching soccer on an empty stomach.

Details: Our favorite taco-beer combo is at Celis Brewery, located southeast of the stadium.

Head to the food truck Con Todo, serving made-from-scratch Rio Grande Valley-inspired tacos, located just outside the brewery's spacious outdoor seating area.

What we like: The chori-papa tostada — chorizo and diced potatoes enveloped in fried quesillo, sitting on a slather of guacamole atop a crispy homemade corn tortilla — and a bistec estilo Matamoros taco with green salsa.

We also love the seasonal veggie tacos. Earlier this week, the taco featured cubes of roasted carrots and peanuts that needed no salsa at all.

Wash it all down with a Pool Guy — a light and crisp Pilsner — or the brewery's trademark Celis White.

Don't feel like a taco? Try Hopsquad Brewing Co., straight east of the stadium, and order a fried empanada from Doughsquad, a food truck on the premises. We recommend El Sabroso, a spicy combo of chorizo, kale and manchego, served with a pesto made with pepitas.

Drink a Lord Zanate, a West Coast-style IPA, one of the brewery's best hoppy options.

You can also find an assortment of quesadillas and tacos at Botanita Los 3 Reyes.

Three more breweries near Q2 offer their own takes on tacos and beer: