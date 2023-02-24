Where to eat and drink before an Austin FC game
Q2 Stadium is within walking distance of five breweries, each with food trucks offering tacos (and a few other things).
Why it matters: It's less fun watching soccer on an empty stomach.
Details: Our favorite taco-beer combo is at Celis Brewery, located southeast of the stadium.
- Head to the food truck Con Todo, serving made-from-scratch Rio Grande Valley-inspired tacos, located just outside the brewery's spacious outdoor seating area.
What we like: The chori-papa tostada — chorizo and diced potatoes enveloped in fried quesillo, sitting on a slather of guacamole atop a crispy homemade corn tortilla — and a bistec estilo Matamoros taco with green salsa.
- We also love the seasonal veggie tacos. Earlier this week, the taco featured cubes of roasted carrots and peanuts that needed no salsa at all.
- Wash it all down with a Pool Guy — a light and crisp Pilsner — or the brewery's trademark Celis White.
Don't feel like a taco? Try Hopsquad Brewing Co., straight east of the stadium, and order a fried empanada from Doughsquad, a food truck on the premises. We recommend El Sabroso, a spicy combo of chorizo, kale and manchego, served with a pesto made with pepitas.
- Drink a Lord Zanate, a West Coast-style IPA, one of the brewery's best hoppy options.
- You can also find an assortment of quesadillas and tacos at Botanita Los 3 Reyes.
Three more breweries near Q2 offer their own takes on tacos and beer:
- Circle Brewing Co., El Norte: Northern Mexican-style tacos.
- Oskar Blues, Daygos: San Diego-style tacos.
- Austin Beerworks, Can-tina: We particularly like the carnitas and barbacoa.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.