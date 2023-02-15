Vote for Austin in the Axios pizza bracket

Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios

We're coming for you, California Pizza Kitchen.

What's happening: Austin edged out Seattle in the latest round of the Axios pizza tournament to make it to the Elite Ate.

In the previous round, we shredded San Antonio like Parmesan.

Who's next: San Francisco. Finally, a formidable opponent.

Why it matters: Axios readers in the winning city will get a pizza party!

What they're saying: Last year we asked you for your favorite pizza places in Austin.

Via 313, Home Slice and Pieous all ranked right up there.

The bottom line: Stuff that ballot box.