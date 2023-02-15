30 mins ago - Food and Drink

Vote for Austin in the Axios pizza bracket

Asher Price
Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios
Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios

We're coming for you, California Pizza Kitchen.

What's happening: Austin edged out Seattle in the latest round of the Axios pizza tournament to make it to the Elite Ate.

  • In the previous round, we shredded San Antonio like Parmesan.

Who's next: San Francisco. Finally, a formidable opponent.

Why it matters: Axios readers in the winning city will get a pizza party!

What they're saying: Last year we asked you for your favorite pizza places in Austin.

  • Via 313, Home Slice and Pieous all ranked right up there.

The bottom line: Stuff that ballot box.

  • Cast your vote here by 3pm today.
🌱

