Things to do in Austin this weekend, Feb. 10-13
Whether you're watching the Super Bowl or not, there's plenty to do in Austin this weekend.
🍹 Sip on delicious drinks at the Bloody Mary Festival at Fair Market beginning at 10:30am Saturday. Proceeds go to the Girls Empowerment Network.
💘 Grab your Galentines and dance at Lustre Pearl Rainey's Taylor Swift-themed party from 7-9pm Monday. Plus, there's a chance to win two tickets to the Eras Tour in Dallas.
🪴 Find pretty plants at the Round Rock Garden Center's Indoor Plant Extravaganza at 11am Saturday.
🌳 Plant trees with TreeFolks, a volunteer effort to replant after the winter storm, from 9am-1pm today near 2610 Shoal Creek Blvd.
🏈 Watch the Super Bowl at bars around town:
- Crown & Anchor Pub, 2911 San Jacinto Blvd.
- The Tavern, 922 W. 12th St.
- Shoal Creek Saloon, 909 N. Lamar Blvd.
- B.D. Riley's Irish Pub, 1905 Aldrich St. #130
- Hold Out Brewing, 1208 W. Fourth St.
- Lavaca Street Bar, 405 Lavaca St.
- Toomey Tap Room, 300 S. Lamar Blvd.
- Haymaker, 2310 Manor Road
- Black Sheep Lodge, 2108 S. Lamar Blvd.
