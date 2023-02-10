56 mins ago - Food and Drink

Things to do in Austin this weekend, Feb. 10-13

Nicole Cobler
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Whether you're watching the Super Bowl or not, there's plenty to do in Austin this weekend.

🍹 Sip on delicious drinks at the Bloody Mary Festival at Fair Market beginning at 10:30am Saturday. Proceeds go to the Girls Empowerment Network.

💘 Grab your Galentines and dance at Lustre Pearl Rainey's Taylor Swift-themed party from 7-9pm Monday. Plus, there's a chance to win two tickets to the Eras Tour in Dallas.

🪴 Find pretty plants at the Round Rock Garden Center's Indoor Plant Extravaganza at 11am Saturday.

🌳 Plant trees with TreeFolks, a volunteer effort to replant after the winter storm, from 9am-1pm today near 2610 Shoal Creek Blvd.

🏈 Watch the Super Bowl at bars around town:

