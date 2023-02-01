Texas Division of Emergency Management chief Nim Kidd (left) and Gov. Greg Abbott observe weather patterns during a briefing on Jan. 31, 2023 in Austin. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Freezing rain left thousands without power and emergency officials scrambled to respond to dozens of wrecks Tuesday and overnight, including a 10-vehicle pileup that left one person dead in South Austin.

Driving the news: The National Weather Service extended its winter storm warning through early Thursday, with freezing rain expected across Texas.

As of 6am, Austin Energy reported nearly 67,000 customers without power across the area because of the ice, although power grid officials remained confident that the state would avoid widespread outages.

Zoom in: Local and state officials continue to urge residents to avoid the roads, and Central Texas school districts announced Wednesday closures, a second day of shuttered campuses.

Austin fire officials responded to more than 90 incidents Tuesday, including a wreck involving one of their fire trucks, which was struck by another vehicle at the scene of a crash.

Multiple house fires were caused by space heaters, fireplaces and other warming methods.

Meanwhile, local medics reported an uptick in falls related to ice, carbon monoxide exposure and injured pedestrians and drivers involved in wrecks across the area.

More than 540 flights were delayed or canceled as ice closed airport parking ramps.

What they're saying: The Texas Department of Transportation estimated that the ice had created hazardous driving conditions for 1,600 roads across the state.

"The conditions right now are dangerous, and they are likely to get worse," Marc Williams, the department's executive director, warned in a Tuesday press conference.

Of note: The extended freeze again raised questions about the Texas electric grid's ability to continue powering homes, but grid officials said they remain confident in its ability to power the state.

Public Utility Commission chairman Peter Lake told reporters there is "some icing on the wind generators," but the grid has "adequate reserves" to meet demand.

As many as 22,000 customers statewide had lost power on Tuesday.

Most outages caused by the storm likely would be due to ice accumulation on power lines, officials said.

Be smart: If you have to drive, check drivetexas.org for up-to-date road conditions.