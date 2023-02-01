Austin's Carver Museum celebrates Black History Month
The Carver Museum in East Austin is rolling out a month of programming for Black History Month, celebrating activists, educators and more.
Driving the news: The museum has partnered with local artists, businesses and organizations to offer interactive programs highlighting this year's theme, "Black Resistance."
Details: The month of events kicks off at 7pm Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre for a conversation with Black scholar and revolutionary Angela Davis, and on Thursday, the Carver will host "Create and Heal: The Art of Drumming" with master drummer Armando Martin.
- Plus, Black Business Week begins Monday, showcasing local business owners.
- The month concludes with kids' day at the Carver, featuring crafts, music and activities.
The bottom line: Most events are free and open to the public and can be found online.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.