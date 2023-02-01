The Carver Museum in East Austin is rolling out a month of programming for Black History Month, celebrating activists, educators and more.

Driving the news: The museum has partnered with local artists, businesses and organizations to offer interactive programs highlighting this year's theme, "Black Resistance."

Details: The month of events kicks off at 7pm Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre for a conversation with Black scholar and revolutionary Angela Davis, and on Thursday, the Carver will host "Create and Heal: The Art of Drumming" with master drummer Armando Martin.

Plus, Black Business Week begins Monday, showcasing local business owners.

The month concludes with kids' day at the Carver, featuring crafts, music and activities.

The bottom line: Most events are free and open to the public and can be found online.