There's plenty to do in Austin this weekend. We've rounded up the events we're eyeing:

🎨 Find original works and prints from atxGALS, a local women and nonbinary artist collective, at the Cathedral's January open house from 7-10pm Friday.

🍺 Spend the afternoon in San Marcos with music, games and a cold beer from New Belgium at the Fat Tire Alternatively Powered Block Party from 2-5pm Saturday.

🛍️ Get inked at the Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival Festival from Friday to Sunday at the Palmer Events Center. Book appointments in advance or just stop by to see the tattoo of the day contests, burlesque shows and special appearances from comic book artists and more.

🧧 Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit on Saturday at East Austin dessert shop OMG Squee's three-year anniversary and Lunar New Year party with free drinks, music and an APPI-vendor market.