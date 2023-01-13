Things to do in Austin, Jan. 13-16

Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Austin Public Library Central Branch's free panel discussion and live music show from 12-2pm Friday. Free and open to the public.

Plus, Austin's annual MLK community march and festival will start at 9am Monday at the MLK statue on the University of Texas campus and ending at Huston-Tillotson University.

The Round Rock Black History Organization will hold its annual MLK walk and celebration from 1:30-3:30pm Saturday.

🎨 Shift your perspective at the opening reception for "Walking in My Shoes: The Art of Robert R. Jones," a new exhibit at 1006 Congress Ave. The Saturday exhibition from 1-4pm is free and open to the public.

🎤 Catch the first of Carpenter Coffee Bar's Vinyl Night series tonight, featuring tunes by Arturo of Crate Digger's Gold, alongside stacks of records, drinks and snacks.

🛼 Take part in a local tradition during Texas Roller Derby's opening bout from 5-9pm Saturday at the Palmer Events Center. Tickets for the matchup between the Cherry Bombs and Las Putas Del Fuego start at $30.