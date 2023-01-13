Things to do in Austin, Jan. 13-16
Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Austin Public Library Central Branch's free panel discussion and live music show from 12-2pm Friday. Free and open to the public.
- Plus, Austin's annual MLK community march and festival will start at 9am Monday at the MLK statue on the University of Texas campus and ending at Huston-Tillotson University.
- The Round Rock Black History Organization will hold its annual MLK walk and celebration from 1:30-3:30pm Saturday.
🎨 Shift your perspective at the opening reception for "Walking in My Shoes: The Art of Robert R. Jones," a new exhibit at 1006 Congress Ave. The Saturday exhibition from 1-4pm is free and open to the public.
🎤 Catch the first of Carpenter Coffee Bar's Vinyl Night series tonight, featuring tunes by Arturo of Crate Digger's Gold, alongside stacks of records, drinks and snacks.
🛼 Take part in a local tradition during Texas Roller Derby's opening bout from 5-9pm Saturday at the Palmer Events Center. Tickets for the matchup between the Cherry Bombs and Las Putas Del Fuego start at $30.
