New taqueria opening this week in South Austin
A new taqueria, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin.
Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza.
- Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith of Hopdoddy Burger Bar are helping underwrite the project, which will see chef Roberto Campos at the helm.
What they're saying: "I started supporting my family's carros ambulantes [food carts] in Guanajuato, Mexico, kneading masa for my grandmother's gorditas and chopping vegetables for my mom's pico de gallo," Campos said. "My goal is for everyone who steps foot in my restaurant to experience a piece of my home."
- Campos worked his way from dishwasher to kitchen manager at Manuel's before becoming the executive chef at Saba Blue Water Grill and then Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill.
What makes us hungry: Cuisine at the new restaurant includes slow-roasted barbacoa, Jalisco-style birria and blue corn tortillas.
If you go: Masa y Más, at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., will be open Tuesday-Thursday from 11am-10pm; Friday-Saturday from 11am-midnight; and Sunday from 8am-1pm.
