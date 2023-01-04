An homage to Chef Roberto Campos' mother, Maria Concepcion, or "Conchita," is featured in a 14-foot-tall mural by Austin-based Peruvian artist Niz . Photo: Courtesy of Bruce Malone via Masa y Más

A new taqueria, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin.

Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza.

Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith of Hopdoddy Burger Bar are helping underwrite the project, which will see chef Roberto Campos at the helm.

What they're saying: "I started supporting my family's carros ambulantes [food carts] in Guanajuato, Mexico, kneading masa for my grandmother's gorditas and chopping vegetables for my mom's pico de gallo," Campos said. "My goal is for everyone who steps foot in my restaurant to experience a piece of my home."

A very yummy-looking spread at Masa y Más. Photo: Courtesy of Annie Ray Photography via Masa y Más

Campos worked his way from dishwasher to kitchen manager at Manuel's before becoming the executive chef at Saba Blue Water Grill and then Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill.

What makes us hungry: Cuisine at the new restaurant includes slow-roasted barbacoa, Jalisco-style birria and blue corn tortillas.

If you go: Masa y Más, at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., will be open Tuesday-Thursday from 11am-10pm; Friday-Saturday from 11am-midnight; and Sunday from 8am-1pm.