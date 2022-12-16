It's shaping up to be a nice weekend, with highs in the 50s. We've got you covered with weekend plans:

🍺 Hit a holiday market at Lustre Pearl South, featuring face painting, a bounce house, live music and holiday drinks.

🕎 Celebrate Hanukkah, which begins Sunday at sundown, at the South Austin Recreation Center. This free event will feature a Chocolate Gelt Drop by the Austin Fire Department, latkes, doughnuts, dreidels and more.

🎸 Introduce the kids in your life to The Beatles during The Rock and Roll Playhouse, a family concert series hosted at historic music venues across the country. The Mohawk will host this outdoor event at 11am Sunday.

🪩 Celebrate the season with Taylor Swift during "A Very Merry Swiftiemas," a dance party at Come and Take It Live at 8pm tonight.

🛍️ Shop at the Holiday VIBE Market, a two-day artisan shopping event, on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm at Distribution Hall.

🎨 Browse fine art at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, a shopping destination featuring award-winning artists and live music, at the Palmer Events Center starting Saturday from 11am to 8:30pm through Dec. 23.