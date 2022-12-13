Tuesday finally marks the end of Austin's 2022 election cycle, as voters head to the polls to decide runoff elections between mayoral candidates Celia Israel and Kirk Watson — and three City Council races.

Why it matters: Elections like these test how much politics becomes personal.

Context: Israel and Watson, two longtime, roughly allied Travis County Democrats, have appeared at countless events together over the years. For example, they both attended a 2021 show of support for a synagogue that was the site of an arson attack.

But in the intense runoff election, with candidates vying for any advantage in a narrow electorate, their campaigns have become elbows-out.

Watson, once deemed the front-runner — he has served formerly as mayor and outraised all his opponents — has been sending out mailers questioning Israel's performance as a state representative and the history of where she has lived.

The backstory: Israel asked for Watson's blessing before she announced her candidacy.

He didn't give it since, as he explained at the time, he himself was weighing a run, per sources.

She defied expectations by winning the Nov. 8 election — but not by enough to avoid a runoff.

What they're saying: "They're both members of the Austin legislative family," Bill Miller, a longtime lobbyist who knows both candidates (and who has contributed to Watson's campaign), tells Axios. "They're competitive and used to the political domain. And when the election is over, they'll move on."

The intrigue: The Council runoffs are in precincts largely won by Israel, suggesting that she will benefit from the select Austin voters determined to cast ballots in their district runoffs.

Yes, but: Conservative-minded Jennifer Virden, the third-place finisher in November, has not endorsed either candidate — but she has been encouraging her supporters to vote, and they're more likely to cast ballots for the more moderate Watson.

A look at how mayoral candidates performed in Travis County in the initial election in November. Data: Travis County Clerk; Map: Erin Davis and Simran Parwani/Axios Visuals

Between the lines: Israel is backed by new urbanists, who want the city to incentivize more development and affordable housing.

Watson is backed by preservationists and neighborhood activists who advocate a more measured approach to changing zoning laws to usher in more dense housing.

