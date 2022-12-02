It's going to be a beautiful weekend in Austin. We've wrangled up some ideas for a good time:

🤤 Watch a cooking demonstration and taste food made by Chef Martha Garcia from Common Threads at the Central Library from 2-3:15pm Saturday. Register here.

🐶 Enjoy art from local and national artists inspired by distillery dogs rescued over the years, part of a 25-piece collection from Tito's at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. On display through December.

🏃‍♀️ Run in the annual Austin Trail of Lights 2-mile fun run Saturday evening, which includes a festive course beginning at the Zilker Holiday Tree. The finish line celebration includes a DJ, food and drinks, opportunities to take photos with Santa and more.

🎄 Catch a special performance from the Heart of Texas Figure Skating Club during Hill Country Galleria's annual tree lighting ceremony at 5:30pm Saturday.

🛍️ Shop from over 60 women-owned businesses at the Holiday Mini Mart from 10am to 4pm Sunday at Distribution Hall.

⚽️ Catch the World Cup at a local bar in Austin. We've rounded up a list of where to watch.