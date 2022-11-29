Looking for a place to grab a quick and cheap lunch? We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less.

What's on the menu: Burgers, fries, banana bread, cookies and milkshakes.

Breakfast burger (starting at $2.10), hamburger combo ($6.70), double cheeseburger combo ($8.30), chicken burger combo ($8.40), veggie burger combo ($8.05), shakes (starting at $2.70). Details: See all P. Terry's hours and locations here.

What's on the menu: Asian-inspired dishes such as curry, bibimbap, shiitake tofu, teriyaki chicken and miso-glazed mahi mahi.

Curry (starting at $9.50), japchei ($10), bibimbap ($9), teriyaki chicken ($11). Address: 621 E. 7th St.

621 E. 7th St. Hours: 11am-9:30pm Monday-Friday, 1pm-9:30pm Saturday.

What's on the menu: Mexico City street-style tacos and quesadillas.

Tacos ($2.50), quesadillas (starting at $5), one of each taco ($12). Address: 1108 E. 12th St.

1108 E. 12th St. Hours: 11am-10pm Tuesday-Saturday.

Photo: Emily Sparber

What's on the menu: Sushi, kimchi, bibimbap, gyoza and bubble tea.