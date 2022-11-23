Things to do in Austin, Nov. 23-27

If you're staying put for Thanksgiving, we've got you covered. Here are a few events we're eyeing for the long weekend:

🛍️ Get your holiday shopping done during Small Business Saturday. Many Austin-area shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses will offer deals and specials this weekend.

🎭 Catch Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" on stage at the Long Center through Sunday.

🏀 Watch the Texas women's basketball team take on Princeton at 1pm Sunday at the Moody Center.

🤠 Wrap up your turkey day at the Continental Club, where Dale Watson and his Lone Stars will perform their Thanksgiving show and dance. Doors open at 9pm. $15 cover.

🥐 Scoop up a selection of pastries from Lutie's executive pastry chef Susana Querejazu and grab a coffee from Tiny House coffee on Sunday until they sell out.