Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials are gearing up for a busier-than-usual Thanksgiving travel period, estimating that the number of passengers flying out of the airport this month will be the most in at least three years.

Why it matters: Holiday travel across the country is returning to pre-pandemic levels, and this year the number of Thanksgiving week sojourns falls behind only those in 2005 and 2019, per AAA, which started tracking in 2000.

By the numbers: Airport officials expect the daily number of passengers flying out of the Austin airport to reach roughly 30,000 Wednesday, according to data provided to Axios.

In November 2019, the monthly total of departing passengers reached roughly 1.4 million.

Officials do not yet have an estimate for this month's total, but a spokesperson said 2022 numbers will likely exceed 2019, 2020 and 2021 because airlines are offering 35% more seats for sale this month.

Plus: The busy holiday travel season comes on the heels of a record-breaking October, when Austin airport officials reported a staggering 43,177 passengers flying out of the airport on one single day.

Driving the news: Nearly 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or farther this week.

Most people will travel by car, but road-tripping for the holidays remains 2.5% below 2019 levels.

Zoom out: Nationwide, 4.5 million people are expected to fly during the holiday week, which starts Wednesday.

And 1.4 million people will travel by train or bus or take a cruise, an increase of 23% compared with last year.

Travel tips: Airport officials have already warned travelers to arrive two and a half hours before their flight.