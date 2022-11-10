Texas artist Rose Toro unveils East Austin mosaic mural

A new monument honoring veterans in East Austin made by Texas artist Rose Toro. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Houston-based artist Rose Toro has completed a mosaic mural in East Austin just in time for Veterans Day.

The big picture: The vibrant mosaic, unveiled this week at the site of nonprofit Southwest Key Programs, is made of tiny glass tile and took one year to complete, Toro told Axios.

Details: Toro says she chose to display past and present veterans of all backgrounds and ethnicities.

The mosaic includes Navy veteran and Purple Heart recipient Victor Garza and depicts Laura Isbell, an Air Force veteran who died of blood cancer after inhaling chemicals in Afghanistan.

What they're saying: "We are who we are today in the world because of veterans," Toro told Axios.