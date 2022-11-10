48 mins ago - Things to Do
Texas artist Rose Toro unveils East Austin mosaic mural
Houston-based artist Rose Toro has completed a mosaic mural in East Austin just in time for Veterans Day.
The big picture: The vibrant mosaic, unveiled this week at the site of nonprofit Southwest Key Programs, is made of tiny glass tile and took one year to complete, Toro told Axios.
Details: Toro says she chose to display past and present veterans of all backgrounds and ethnicities.
- The mosaic includes Navy veteran and Purple Heart recipient Victor Garza and depicts Laura Isbell, an Air Force veteran who died of blood cancer after inhaling chemicals in Afghanistan.
What they're saying: "We are who we are today in the world because of veterans," Toro told Axios.
- Garza, the Navy veteran, traveled from California to see the unveiling of the monument and told Fox 7 Austin that he "hopes the community will embrace it."
- "We're honoring not only those that have left us, but we're honoring all veterans that are here with us," Garza added.
