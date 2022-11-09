Austin voters weigh in on city council and bonds

Austin voters won clarity — but not conclusiveness — in a handful of key city council races.

Driving the news: The top two vote-getters in districts 3, 5 and 9 are headed for a runoff after a traffic jam of candidates meant that no one won more than 50% of the vote in those races, according to Travis County election results.

The runoff matchups: José Velásquez vs. Daniel Silva in District 3, which spans East Austin and east Central Austin.

Stephanie Bazan and Ryan Alter will face-off in South Austin's District 5.

In Central Austin's District 9, Zohaib Qadri will match up against either Linda Guerrero or Ben Leffler — Guerrero led as the second-place vote-getter by nearly 400 votes with virtually all precincts reporting early Wednesday.

Meanwhile: Incumbents Paige Ellis and Natasha Harper-Madison won their bids outright to return to council.

Separately: Austin voters gave a thumbs-up to more than $3 billion in bonds collectively sought by the Austin Independent School District, Austin Community College and the city of Austin.

The money will pay for security upgrades, new school buses and practice-field improvements at public schools, affordable housing units in the city and new health care job training facilities at the community college, among other things.

With all the propositions passing, a taxpayer with a home valued at roughly $500,000 who lives in the school and community college districts — and within the city limits — can expect to pay about $100 more per year in taxes.

Worth noting: Austin elected former city council member Greg Casar to his first term in Congress, representing a deeply blue district.

And finally: Efforts by conservatives to win control of the Round Rock school board appeared unsuccessful — for now — as no member of the "One Family" slate won outright, though a couple made it into runoffs.