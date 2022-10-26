A fifth of the Texas electorate could be LGBTQ+ by 2040
The LGBTQ+ voting population in Texas is projected to grow from little more than one in 10 voters today to one in five in 2040, per a report from the Human Rights Campaign.
Why it matters: The growth of the LGBTQ+ voting bloc — driven by higher LGBTQ+ identification among younger generations — could transform the electoral landscape at local, state and federal levels, writes Axios' Sophia Cai.
- LGBTQ+ voters have higher turnout rates than other voters, and a record number of LGBTQ+ candidates are running for office across the nation.
By the numbers: 12.3% of eligible Texas voters currently identify as LGBTQ+, per the report — a figure that's expected to reach 19.9% by 2040, researchers at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Bowling Green State University estimate.
- The researchers calculate that 4.8% of Texas baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964), 7.3% of Gen Xers (1965-1980), 15.5% of Millennials (1981-1996) and 29.2% of people born 1997 or after, identify or will identify as LGBTQ+.
Reality check: Texas state politics has been trending in the opposite direction.
- Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year ordered state agencies to investigate the parents of transgender kids for child abuse if they pursue gender-affirming care.
- Last year, he signed into law a measure that forces public school students to play on sports teams based on their assigned sex at birth.
Zoom out: In several consequential swing states — such as Ohio and Georgia — the proportion of LGBTQ+ voters will almost double between 2020 and 2040.
Go deeper: A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for Congress
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.