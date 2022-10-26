A fifth of the Texas electorate could be LGBTQ+ by 2040

Data: Human Rights Campaign; Chart: Axios Visuals

The LGBTQ+ voting population in Texas is projected to grow from little more than one in 10 voters today to one in five in 2040, per a report from the Human Rights Campaign.

Why it matters: The growth of the LGBTQ+ voting bloc — driven by higher LGBTQ+ identification among younger generations — could transform the electoral landscape at local, state and federal levels, writes Axios' Sophia Cai.

LGBTQ+ voters have higher turnout rates than other voters, and a record number of LGBTQ+ candidates are running for office across the nation.

By the numbers: 12.3% of eligible Texas voters currently identify as LGBTQ+, per the report — a figure that's expected to reach 19.9% by 2040, researchers at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Bowling Green State University estimate.

The researchers calculate that 4.8% of Texas baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964), 7.3% of Gen Xers (1965-1980), 15.5% of Millennials (1981-1996) and 29.2% of people born 1997 or after, identify or will identify as LGBTQ+.

Reality check: Texas state politics has been trending in the opposite direction.

Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year ordered state agencies to investigate the parents of transgender kids for child abuse if they pursue gender-affirming care.

Last year, he signed into law a measure that forces public school students to play on sports teams based on their assigned sex at birth.

Zoom out: In several consequential swing states — such as Ohio and Georgia — the proportion of LGBTQ+ voters will almost double between 2020 and 2040.

Go deeper: A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for Congress