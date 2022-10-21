Things to do in Austin, Oct. 21-23

Between Formula 1 and Austin FC's playoff match, expect a busy weekend in Austin.

We've got you covered with things to do.

🍻 Cheers 18 years of Independence Brewing state-fair-style on Saturday from 3-10pm. Try 18 new brews, wacky fried foods and carnival games in their southeast Austin taproom.

🛍 Shop at The People's Market on Sunday from noon-4pm at Republic Square, with more than 35 vendors from Frida Friday ATX.

⚽️ Catch the semifinals of the first-ever Audi MLS Cup playoffs match Sunday at Q2 Stadium, where Austin FC will take on FC Dallas.

🎉 Celebrate Diwali with music, henna tattoos, an art gallery, mini golf and more at Dreamland from 3-7pm Sunday.