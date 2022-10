Things to do in Austin, Oct. 21-23

Between Formula 1 and Austin FC's playoff match, expect a busy weekend in Austin.

We've got you covered with things to do.

🍻 Cheers 18 years of Independence Brewing state-fair-style on Saturday from 3-10pm. Try 18 new brews, wacky fried foods and carnival games in their southeast Austin taproom.

🛍 Shop at The People's Market on Sunday from noon-4pm at Republic Square, with more than 35 vendors from Frida Friday ATX.

⚽️ Catch the semifinals of the first-ever Audi MLS Cup playoffs match Sunday at Q2 Stadium, where Austin FC will take on FC Dallas.

ğŸŽ‰ Celebrate Diwali with music, henna tattoos, an art gallery, mini golf and more at Dreamland from 3-7pm Sunday.