Things to do in Austin, Oct. 21-23
Between Formula 1 and Austin FC's playoff match, expect a busy weekend in Austin.
- We've got you covered with things to do.
🍻 Cheers 18 years of Independence Brewing state-fair-style on Saturday from 3-10pm. Try 18 new brews, wacky fried foods and carnival games in their southeast Austin taproom.
🛍 Shop at The People's Market on Sunday from noon-4pm at Republic Square, with more than 35 vendors from Frida Friday ATX.
⚽️ Catch the semifinals of the first-ever Audi MLS Cup playoffs match Sunday at Q2 Stadium, where Austin FC will take on FC Dallas.
🎉 Celebrate Diwali with music, henna tattoos, an art gallery, mini golf and more at Dreamland from 3-7pm Sunday.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.