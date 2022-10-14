Flora & Fawna's best day ever

The second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off today, bringing many more opportunities for festival-goers to catch local bands.

The big picture: Among the performances is the Flora & Fawna alt-pop group featuring singer-songwriter Lili Hickman, producer and guitarist Mason Ables and drummer Nick Hamner. They perform at 11:45am Sunday.

On the group's ACL schedule: "We're kicking off the day and we can NOT wait to see Paramore. Playing the same festival as them feels like a dream come true. We also are excited to see Magdalena Bay, SZA, and Kacey Musgraves."

Before they hit the Miller Lite stage, Hickman and Ables shared their perfect day in Austin:

🍳 Breakfast: "On a perfect day we go down to our local favorite hideaway Cafe Java — the perfect little diner spot for an easy breakfast that always has amazing daily specials and the nicest staff."

Morning activity: "Before lunch, maybe we would go walk around the north loop area, buy some records at Breakaway or shop for some vintage finds at Blue Velvet.

Maybe also spend some time outside in the local parks near our house. (Ables) loves basketball so I'd go watch him shoot some hoops!"

🫔 Lunch: "We are an Enchiladas Y Mas household, and we will be until the end of time. Family-run restaurant with great fajitas and massive margs."

Afternoon activity: "We might work on some music at our studio, go look at some synths at Switched On, or go check out Kinokuniya next to 99 Ranch Market to see what cute stuff they have in stock!"

🍗 Dinner: "For dinner we're going to Vic and Al's. … It has everything you want from Southern comfort food. Their gumbo and their chicken are insanely good."

Evening activity: "We may go out and see a friend perform at Hotel Vegas or have some fun dancing at Cheer Up Charlie's. Maybe finish the night with a game of pool at Better Days! Then we're hitting the sheets."