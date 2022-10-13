21 mins ago - Politics

Your voting guide to midterm elections in Texas

Madalyn Mendoza
Illustration of a row of voting booths casting long shadows, the side of the booth reads "VOTE" with a checkmark as the V.

Illustration: Victoria Ellis/Axios

Texans are a few weeks out from starting to cast ballots in this year's midterm elections.

Why it matters: Voters will decide key statewide seats as well as congressional districts, legislative offices and the State Board of Education.

  • Plus: Races for local elected positions and local referendums are on ballots.

What you need to know:

  • Early voting is Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.
  • Election Day is Nov. 8 with polls open 7am-7pm.

🗳 Review your sample ballot here: Collin County, Dallas County, Denton County, Rockwall County and Tarrant County.

Details: During the early voting period, registered voters can cast their ballots at any polling location in their county.

  • A list of polling locations will be published here on Oct. 22.
  • Collin, Dallas, Rockwall and Tarrant counties allow voting at any vote center on Election Day.
  • If you are 65 or older, sick or disabled, expected to give birth within three weeks of Election Day, or in jail but not convicted of a felony, you are allowed to vote by mail. Download the application here.
  • The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.
