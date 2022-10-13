21 mins ago - Politics
Your voting guide to midterm elections in Texas
Texans are a few weeks out from starting to cast ballots in this year's midterm elections.
Why it matters: Voters will decide key statewide seats as well as congressional districts, legislative offices and the State Board of Education.
- Plus: Races for local elected positions and local referendums are on ballots.
What you need to know:
- Early voting is Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.
- Election Day is Nov. 8 with polls open 7am-7pm.
🗳 Review your sample ballot here: Collin County, Dallas County, Denton County, Rockwall County and Tarrant County.
Details: During the early voting period, registered voters can cast their ballots at any polling location in their county.
- A list of polling locations will be published here on Oct. 22.
- Collin, Dallas, Rockwall and Tarrant counties allow voting at any vote center on Election Day.
- If you are 65 or older, sick or disabled, expected to give birth within three weeks of Election Day, or in jail but not convicted of a felony, you are allowed to vote by mail. Download the application here.
- The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.
