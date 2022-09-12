56 mins ago - News
Your home likely has spacecraft coverage
Your home is likely covered by insurance if it's hit by a spaceship.
The intergalactically-sized big picture: NASA announced this summer that it plans a year-long study of reported UFOs.
What they're saying: "In the unlikely event a spacecraft damages your home, most home policies would pay for damages," per the Texas Department of Insurance.
- Falling objects fall into a category known as a "covered peril."
Here's what else your home policy probably covers — and doesn't:
- Damages from hail or fire are covered.
- Tornado and inland hurricane damages are covered.
- Most policies cover water damage from leaks and broken pipes, but there are exceptions. Check your policy.
- Most policies do not cover damage from water that comes from outside your home. You'll need a separate flood policy.
- Damages from earthquakes are not covered. Neither are termites, wear and tear, and sewer backups.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.