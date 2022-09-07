New mural rises over downtown

DAAS, a renowned local artist, is putting the finishing touches on the latest downtown mural.

Details: The 60-foot-tall painting, expected to be completed by Friday, features native Texas wildflowers in pops of blue, purple and orange.

It's located at 301 Congress Ave.

What they're saying: The space below will be transformed into a gathering spot, and DAAS said he hopes the mural will draw people to the area.

"The idea behind that is wildflowers are strong, they're resilient, they grow anywhere," he told Axios in front of the nearly completed mural. "It's kind of like people, right? It's like Austin."

Of note: DAAS' piece is one of many new murals planned for installation throughout the year, part of Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation's "Writing on the Walls" initiative.