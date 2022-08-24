Per our informal economic-mood-of-the-world tracker, small avocados are down to a manageable 68 cents apiece at our local Austin supermarket.

In other words: If you bought a truckload of avocados in June at $1.08 each — up from 91 cents in January — and hoarded them in your super-cold warehouse in the hopes you'd make a late summer killing, you might be crying right now into your guacamole.

Yes, but: Avocados still cost more than in early 2021, when they were priced at 52 cents each.

BTW: Avocados are a fruit, not a vegetable.

Zoom out: In late July, avocado growers in the Mexican state of Jalisco began exporting avocados to the U.S.

For 25 years, neighboring Michoacan had been the only Mexican state authorized to send avocados to the U.S. market.

What they're saying: "When we were talking about very high prices a month ago, it was because the market wasn't getting enough supply," Javier Medina Villanueva, president of the Jalisco Avocado Export Association, told the Associated Press late last month. "So we believe that the entry of Jalisco will close that supply shortage. … I think prices will stabilize."

Worth noting: Seasonal availability also plays into the pricing, Kimberly Mercer at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service tells Axios.