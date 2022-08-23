Floodwaters drench Austin

Monday reminded Austin why we're known as the heart of "Flash Flood Alley."

Driving the news: Months of drought gave way to an absolutely drenched Monday, as buckets of rain fell across Central Texas, making for a skittish afternoon commute.

Austin ISD delayed buses home from schools until storms passed over.

By the numbers: Roughly four inches fell in a two-hour stretch Monday afternoon near the intersection of MoPac and Far West Boulevard.

That's more than fell over the entire period of June 1 to Sunday.

Yes, but: At least we weren't hit with rainfall totals that are considered a 1-in-1,000-year flood, as was the case in North Texas.

What they're saying: "We hopefully won’t get too much too fast, but we'll take what we can get," Matt Brady, a National Weather Service meteorologist stationed in New Braunfels, tells Axios.

Between the lines: "Despite antecedent drought conditions, heavy rainfall rates from thunderstorms could still quickly overcome low water crossings and local roadways," the National Weather Service warned on Twitter ahead of a flood watch that extends through today. "NEVER drive into floodwaters. It is impossible to know how deep the water is just by looking at it."

What's next: An "unsettled, wet weather pattern" will hover over Austin as a cold front remains stalled over the region, per meteorologist Bob Rose of the Lower Colorado River Authority, which manages the river that cuts through Austin.