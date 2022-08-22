Austin comfort food: Venezuelan cachapas

I'm always on the lookout for overseas comfort food, for lack of a better term — something that's yummy and easy to eat and that you might not find on your standard American diner menu.

One of my go-tos is a cachapa — a sweet-and-savory cornmeal-and-mozzarella concoction from Venezuela.

The best Austin cachapas I've had are at Budare's and Four Brothers.

Driving the news: Meeting with Axios Austin reader Alex R. recently, I grabbed the cachapa at East Austin trailer Cachitos512.

With its oozy cheese and pretty presentation, the dish fit the bill, and it's big enough that you might want to split it with a friend. There's such a thing as too much comfort.

🏅 Pro tip: Definitely order a fresh passion-fruit juice — the tang cuts the sweetness of the Cachitos512 cachapa.

Also: If your eating companion gets tacos from Cuantos, in the same trailer park, surreptitiously mooch his salsa.

📣 Tell us your favorite non-burger, non-pizza comfort food in Austin ... and where to find it.