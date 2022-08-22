47 mins ago - News
Austin comfort food: Venezuelan cachapas
I'm always on the lookout for overseas comfort food, for lack of a better term — something that's yummy and easy to eat and that you might not find on your standard American diner menu.
- One of my go-tos is a cachapa — a sweet-and-savory cornmeal-and-mozzarella concoction from Venezuela.
- The best Austin cachapas I've had are at Budare's and Four Brothers.
Driving the news: Meeting with Axios Austin reader Alex R. recently, I grabbed the cachapa at East Austin trailer Cachitos512.
- With its oozy cheese and pretty presentation, the dish fit the bill, and it's big enough that you might want to split it with a friend. There's such a thing as too much comfort.
🏅 Pro tip: Definitely order a fresh passion-fruit juice — the tang cuts the sweetness of the Cachitos512 cachapa.
- Also: If your eating companion gets tacos from Cuantos, in the same trailer park, surreptitiously mooch his salsa.
📣 Tell us your favorite non-burger, non-pizza comfort food in Austin ... and where to find it.
- Write us at [email protected]
