Things to do this weekend, Aug. 12-14

Ready for the weekend? Here's what we're eyeing for some fun:

🍹 Find your perfect margarita in the second round of Desert Door's Margarita Madness competition through Sunday.

🤠 Learn to two-step at Jester King Brewery tonight from 7-7:30pm. Live country music begins after that.

🛶 Hop on a kayak or paddle board Saturday morning to clean Lady Bird Lake during this month's Keep Austin Beautiful event. Register ahead of time.

😂 Laugh the night away at the CherryBomb Comedy Festival from 6:30pm to midnight Friday. Tickets start at $35.

🌳 Kick off the weekend with one of Republic Square's 5th annual birthday bashes on Saturday from noon to 2pm with cake, music and face painting. Four more events are planned through the rest of the month.