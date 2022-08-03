City accepting applications for art career training program

The city wants to turn local artists into profitable business owners.

Driving the news: Economic development officials opened up applications for "Artist Career Training," a six-week business training program about planning, marketing and funding a business in the creative industries.

It's the second year that up to 24 artists will go through the program.

Creative professionals from all disciplines with at least two years of work to show are eligible to apply. The application deadline is Sept. 6.

Why it matters: Austin's rising cost of living has pushed out creatives. The city has attempted to supplement that with emergency grants during the pandemic, but it hasn't always been enough.

What they're saying: Mark Puente of East Austin-based Nailivic Studios took the course in its inaugural year in 2018 and said he left with an understanding of how to make money from his vibrant, laser-cut engravings.

"It really gave me all the little things I needed to not just make art but actually run a small business," Puente told Axios.

Puente added that he learned how to create different revenue sources, how to price his work and the basics of running a business, like budgeting and marketing.

In other words: The city wants to be the concerned parent who's wondering how you're going to make money from that painting career — Puente says that's a good thing.

"This should be taught in every art school," he explained.

Of note: Participants also will develop a grant proposal for the city's cultural funding program and other funding opportunities in the area. They'll pitch the proposal for a chance to win a $500 cash prize to begin their projects.