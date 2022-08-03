City accepting applications for art career training program
The city wants to turn local artists into profitable business owners.
Driving the news: Economic development officials opened up applications for "Artist Career Training," a six-week business training program about planning, marketing and funding a business in the creative industries.
- It's the second year that up to 24 artists will go through the program.
- Creative professionals from all disciplines with at least two years of work to show are eligible to apply. The application deadline is Sept. 6.
Why it matters: Austin's rising cost of living has pushed out creatives. The city has attempted to supplement that with emergency grants during the pandemic, but it hasn't always been enough.
What they're saying: Mark Puente of East Austin-based Nailivic Studios took the course in its inaugural year in 2018 and said he left with an understanding of how to make money from his vibrant, laser-cut engravings.
- "It really gave me all the little things I needed to not just make art but actually run a small business," Puente told Axios.
- Puente added that he learned how to create different revenue sources, how to price his work and the basics of running a business, like budgeting and marketing.
In other words: The city wants to be the concerned parent who's wondering how you're going to make money from that painting career — Puente says that's a good thing.
- "This should be taught in every art school," he explained.
Of note: Participants also will develop a grant proposal for the city's cultural funding program and other funding opportunities in the area. They'll pitch the proposal for a chance to win a $500 cash prize to begin their projects.
