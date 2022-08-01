1 hour ago - News
A July without measurable rain in West Austin
Austin saw its hottest July ever recorded, according to National Weather Service officials.
- The average temperature at Camp Mabry, in West Austin, was more than 90.5 degrees in July.
- The previous record for the month was struck in 2011, when the July average hit 89.7 degrees.
Why it matters: July's heat wave follows a record-breaking May and June ... and there's no reason to think August and September won't be scorching as well.
- Lakes Travis and Buchanan, the chief reservoirs for Central Texas, now sit at 58% full.
Camp Mabry recorded no measurable rain last month — only the fourth time on record that Austin didn’t receive measurable rain in July, per the National Weather Service.
