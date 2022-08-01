Austin saw its hottest July ever recorded, according to National Weather Service officials.

The average temperature at Camp Mabry, in West Austin, was more than 90.5 degrees in July.

The previous record for the month was struck in 2011, when the July average hit 89.7 degrees.

Why it matters: July's heat wave follows a record-breaking May and June ... and there's no reason to think August and September won't be scorching as well.

Lakes Travis and Buchanan, the chief reservoirs for Central Texas, now sit at 58% full.

Camp Mabry recorded no measurable rain last month — only the fourth time on record that Austin didn’t receive measurable rain in July, per the National Weather Service.