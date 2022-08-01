1 hour ago - News

A July without measurable rain in West Austin

Nicole Cobler
Animated illustration of a spigot with droplets of water falling.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Austin saw its hottest July ever recorded, according to National Weather Service officials.

  • The average temperature at Camp Mabry, in West Austin, was more than 90.5 degrees in July.
  • The previous record for the month was struck in 2011, when the July average hit 89.7 degrees.

Why it matters: July's heat wave follows a record-breaking May and June ... and there's no reason to think August and September won't be scorching as well.

  • Lakes Travis and Buchanan, the chief reservoirs for Central Texas, now sit at 58% full.

Camp Mabry recorded no measurable rain last month — only the fourth time on record that Austin didn’t receive measurable rain in July, per the National Weather Service.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more