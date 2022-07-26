Austin has "legitimate shot" in breaking all time triple-digit record

Austin's average temperature in July as of Monday was 90.7 degrees — 5.2 degrees higher than normal.

And a full degree warmer than the July record set in 2011, per the American-Statesman.

Why it matters: That was the year of a record 90 triple-digit days.

And following relentless hot and dry conditions, that September saw the terrifying Bastrop County Complex Fire, which destroyed more than 1,600 homes.

By the numbers: On Monday, Austin reached its 45th day of triple-digit heat this year.

What they're saying: "If the current conditions continue, and without rainfall between now and the beginning of September, we have a legitimate shot at tying or breaking that record" of triple-digit days, National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Yura tells Axios.

Zoom out: The state climatologist suggested last year that Central Texas will get hotter and drier in coming decades.