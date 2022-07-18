Austin's Carpenter Hotel serves up weekday deals

To launch our semi-regular series of happy hour reviews, I dropped by the Carpenter, a former carpenters' union hall turned boutique hotel at 400 Josephine St.

The deal: $5 espresso martinis at the hotel's walk-up counter coffee shop, Hot L Coffee.

Not to mention $3 off certain appetizers and $3 off cocktails, wine by the glass and select drafts at Carpenter Hall, the hotel's restaurant.

What to order: The South Lamar — tequila, lemon, mint and soda — is my go-to drink.

Runner-up: Teaches of Peaches — a combination of tequila, habanero peach and lime.

The happy hour hours: 3-5pm Monday through Friday.

The vibe: You'll feel like you're being transported back to kindergarten here with the brick walls, trophy cases and an open, cafeterialike space at Carpenter Hall.

Pro tip: It's not just about the drinks. Grab dinner at Carpenter Hall or spend an afternoon working from the comfy seating by Hotel L Coffee.