Austin's Carpenter Hotel serves up weekday deals

Nicole Cobler
The "Teaches of Peaches" cocktail at Carpenter Hotel. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

To launch our semi-regular series of happy hour reviews, I dropped by the Carpenter, a former carpenters' union hall turned boutique hotel at 400 Josephine St.

The deal: $5 espresso martinis at the hotel's walk-up counter coffee shop, Hot L Coffee.

  • Not to mention $3 off certain appetizers and $3 off cocktails, wine by the glass and select drafts at Carpenter Hall, the hotel's restaurant.

What to order: The South Lamar — tequila, lemon, mint and soda — is my go-to drink.

  • Runner-up: Teaches of Peaches — a combination of tequila, habanero peach and lime.

The happy hour hours: 3-5pm Monday through Friday.

The vibe: You'll feel like you're being transported back to kindergarten here with the brick walls, trophy cases and an open, cafeterialike space at Carpenter Hall.

Pro tip: It's not just about the drinks. Grab dinner at Carpenter Hall or spend an afternoon working from the comfy seating by Hotel L Coffee.

