How to spend Fourth of July in Austin
The Austin Symphony's annual Fourth of July concert and fireworks display is back at the Vic Mathias Shores.
We've rounded up ways to catch the big display or celebrate the holiday away from the crowds at smaller events around the city.
- Pack a blanket, bring some snacks and head to the Shores to catch the free show, which starts at 8pm and includes a surprise guest.
- Rent a paddle board and spend the evening on Lady Bird Lake. The Rowing Dock offers options to rent kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards on the big night.
- Willie Nelson's Fourth of July picnic is back, but this time it's at Q2 Stadium. Doors open at 11am Monday and the show starts at noon, featuring Nelson and his Family band, Jason Isbell, Charley Crockett and more. Tickets start at $50.
- Catch a mini-parade of tiny children on bikes and pets all dressed up at 10am Monday during the annual promenade around Ramsey Park in the Rosedale neighborhood. The fun is followed by watermelon, live music, a bake sale and a water balloon tossing contest.
