Your guide to free summer music

Summer concerts are back, and we’ve rounded up ways you can catch free live music this season.

The Drop-In summer series

When: 8pm Thursdays through Aug. 11

Where: Long Center for the Performing Arts’ Hartman Concert Lawn

Blues on the Green

When: 7pm, July 19-20

Where: Zilker Park

Hot Summer Nights

When: Aug. 4-6

Where: Throughout the Red River Cultural District

Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park

When: Austin Symphony ensembles perform Sunday evenings through Aug. 28

Where: Hartman Concert Lawn in front of the Long Center City Terrace