Your guide to free summer music

Nicole Cobler
Jimmie Vaughan performs in concert during the first show of the 30th anniversary of Austin City Limits Radio's "Blues on the Green," which was personally curated by Gary Clark Jr. at Zilker Park on July 27, 2021. Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Summer concerts are back, and we’ve rounded up ways you can catch free live music this season.

The Drop-In summer series

When: 8pm Thursdays through Aug. 11

Where: Long Center for the Performing Arts’ Hartman Concert Lawn

Blues on the Green

When: 7pm, July 19-20

Where: Zilker Park

Hot Summer Nights

When: Aug. 4-6

Where: Throughout the Red River Cultural District

Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park

When: Austin Symphony ensembles perform Sunday evenings through Aug. 28

Where: Hartman Concert Lawn in front of the Long Center City Terrace

