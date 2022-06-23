2 hours ago - Things to Do
Your guide to free summer music
Summer concerts are back, and we’ve rounded up ways you can catch free live music this season.
The Drop-In summer series
When: 8pm Thursdays through Aug. 11
Where: Long Center for the Performing Arts’ Hartman Concert Lawn
Blues on the Green
When: 7pm, July 19-20
Where: Zilker Park
Hot Summer Nights
When: Aug. 4-6
Where: Throughout the Red River Cultural District
Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park
When: Austin Symphony ensembles perform Sunday evenings through Aug. 28
Where: Hartman Concert Lawn in front of the Long Center City Terrace
